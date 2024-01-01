Pella Windows & Doors of Grand Rapids
Contact Details
- Call (616) 235-3600
- 2120 Oak Industrial DriveGrand Rapids, MI49505
- Get Directions
Hours of Operation
- Monday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Tuesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Thursday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Saturday 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Sunday Closed
Pella Windows & Doors of Grand Rapids has been providing new and replacement windows and doors in Western Michigan for more than 20 years. Serving Grand Rapids and Michigan Oaks, this showroom also services customers in many surrounding areas, including Comstock Park, Douglas, East Grand Rapids, Fennville, Forest Hills, Grand Haven, Grandville, Holland, Hudsonville, Kentwood, Lansing, Muskegon, Norton Shores, Plainfield Township, Rockford, Saugatuck, South Haven, Walker and Wyoming.
Let the Pella experts in our Grand Rapids showroom help you find the right windows and doors for your home.
Located just south of I-196/Gerald Ford Freeway, our Grand Rapids showroom is situated on Oak Industrial Drive, between Maryland and Plymouth Avenues NE. This location, along with several other showrooms up and down Western Michigan is part of the Pella Windows by Horne family and proudly Better Business Bureau accredited.
Stop by the Grand Rapids showroom to see beautiful, energy-efficient Pella windows and doors in person, from vinyl sliding glass doors and Lifestyle Series sound-reducing products to replacement windows and trendy black entry doors. Windows and doors made with our Low-E insulating glass help keep climate-controlled air in and cold air out during Michigan’s chilly winters. Visit with one of our knowledgeable window and door experts to learn more about our products and how to find the best option for your home.
Grand Rapids Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
