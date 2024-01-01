Pella Windows & Doors of Grand Rapids

Located just south of I-196/Gerald Ford Freeway, our Grand Rapids showroom is situated on Oak Industrial Drive, between Maryland and Plymouth Avenues NE. This location, along with several other showrooms up and down Western Michigan is part of the Pella Windows by Horne family and proudly Better Business Bureau accredited.

Stop by the Grand Rapids showroom to see beautiful, energy-efficient Pella windows and doors in person, from vinyl sliding glass doors and Lifestyle Series sound-reducing products to replacement windows and trendy black entry doors. Windows and doors made with our Low-E insulating glass help keep climate-controlled air in and cold air out during Michigan’s chilly winters. Visit with one of our knowledgeable window and door experts to learn more about our products and how to find the best option for your home.