Pella Windows & Doors of Portage
Contact Details
- Call (800) 968-2400
- 6150 Lovers LanePortage, MI49002
- Get Directions
Hours of Operation
- Monday By Appointment
- Tuesday By Appointment
- Wednesday By Appointment
- Thursday By Appointment
- Friday By Appointment
- Saturday By Appointment
- Sunday By Appointment
As one of five showrooms in the Pella Windows by Horne network, our Portage showroom proudly serves residents in Southwestern Michigan. Our Portage showroom also provides new and replacement windows and doors to homeowners in many surrounding areas including Augusta, Battle Creek, Comstock, Gull Lake, Gun Lake, Hickory Corner, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lawton, Mattawan, Otsego, Paw Paw, Plainwell, Richland, Schoolcraft, South Haven, Texas Township, Three Rivers and Vicksburg.
Beautiful entry doors for your Michigan home.
At Pella, we’re passionate about helping homeowners find the best products for their window or door replacement projects. Whether you’re building new or updating your family’s ranch home, we understand there are many factors to consider when selecting the windows and doors that go into your home. Visit our showroom to see our fiberglass and steel entry doors firsthand. Experience our double-hung windows and storm doors in person and talk to one of our local experts to learn about our various design options and performance solutions.
Visit your local window and door showroom.
The Pella Windows & Doors of Portage showroom is located south of I-94, not far from the Battle Creek/Kalamazoo International Airport. You’ll find us on Lovers Lane between East Milham Avenue and Romence Road Parkway. Open by appointment only, we invite you to call us and schedule a visit to our showroom so you can see firsthand how great the view is through a Pella window or door.
Grand Rapids Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
