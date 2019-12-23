Wood Awning Windows Enhance Enclosed Porch
PostedbyRenee Patterson
on December 23, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location
Bitely, MI
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Porch enclosure
Products Used:
This Bitely, Michigan, customer wanted as little obstruction of the view of the waterfront as possible with the ability to get some breeze.
We installed wood awning windows from the Architect Series on their porch. The large wall of windows provides an expansive view with the ability to tilt open and catch fresh air.
