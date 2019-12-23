<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Wood Awning Windows Enhance Enclosed Porch

on December 23, 2019

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location

    Bitely, MI

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Porch enclosure

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Awning Windows

This Bitely, Michigan, customer wanted as little obstruction of the view of the waterfront as possible with the ability to get some breeze.

We installed wood awning windows from the Architect Series on their porch. The large wall of windows provides an expansive view with the ability to tilt open and catch fresh air.





