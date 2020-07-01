Fiberglass is a versatile material that’s used in many applications beyond window frames. You’ll find it in everything from boats and airplanes to the insulation in your own home. With so many uses, there have to be many benefits provided by the material.

1. Fiberglass is strong and durable.

Like its name describes, fiberglass is made of glass fibers. In a very intentional process, a weft inserter weaves and knits the glass fibers into a resin injector. The glass fibers are strategically placed to ensure each lineal of material has maximum strength.

This process strengthens the otherwise fragile glass and creates an entirely new material that’s several times stronger than vinyl or wood. Because of the added strength, fiberglass frames can hold larger window panes to create eye-catching walls of glass.

The strength of fiberglass is demonstrated in its durability. Fiberglass window frames don’t damage easily, resisting the denting, scratching, warping and corroding you may see in other window materials. Pella fiberglass windows use a patented, five-layer fiberglass material to create the strongest, most durable windows in the industry.

