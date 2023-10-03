What is the Aluminum Around Windows Called?

The aluminum layer of protection encasing wood windows is commonly referred to as “cladding.”

What is Cladding on a Window?

The term "clad" refers to the act of covering or encasing one material with another, often for the purpose of enhancing its properties, appearance, or durability. Cladding is commonly used in construction and manufacturing processes to improve the performance or aesthetics of a material. In the context of windows, "clad windows" typically refer to windows where a material like aluminum is applied or affixed to the exterior of the window frame, providing benefits such as improved weather resistance and reduced maintenance while preserving the appearance of the interior wood.

What is a Clad Window?

A “clad window” is simply a style of window with an outer layer or covering, typically constructed with a different material than the interior frame.

What is Extruded Aluminum Cladding?

Extruded aluminum cladding refers to a process and a material used in construction and manufacturing to create protective coverings or coatings for various surfaces, particularly building facades and structures. This cladding typically consists of thin sheets or panels made from extruded aluminum, which is aluminum that has been forced through a die to create a specific shape or profile. The resulting aluminum profiles are lightweight, durable, and corrosion-resistant, making them an excellent choice for cladding applications.

In the world of home design, every detail matters, and your choice of windows can make a significant impact. The exceptional benefits of aluminum cladding offer an innovative solution that can elevate your living space. With enhanced durability, energy efficiency, and low-maintenance appeal, aluminum-clad windows not only shield your home from the elements but also elevate its aesthetic charm. If you have any questions about choosing window materials, contact your local Pella branch or schedule a free consultation today.