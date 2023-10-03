Understanding Clad Windows
on October 3, 2023
Aluminum cladding on wood windows improves durability, energy efficiency, and maintenance requirements.
When it comes to enhancing the beauty, durability, and energy efficiency of your home, few elements play as crucial a role as your windows. Wood windows with aluminum cladding are a classic choice for new construction and window replacements. In this comprehensive guide, we'll delve into the definition of cladding, the types of materials used, and the unique advantages of choosing aluminum-clad windows.
Whether you're a homeowner considering window replacements or are simply curious about the world of home design and construction, this article will equip you with valuable insights into one of the most innovative, practical window solutions.
What is Cladding on a Window?
The term 'cladding' refers to the exterior layer of protection encasing the frame of a wood window, creating a protective outer layer that envelops the wooden frame.
Benefits of Aluminum Cladding
There are many benefits of having an external covering on your wood windows. If you’re unsure whether your home needs the extra protection of aluminum cladding, talk to a Pella window expert near you and they will be glad to discuss your options for wood windows.
Protection from the elementsWood cladding acts as a barrier, shielding your windows from harsh weather conditions and other outdoor factors.
Maintaining comfortAluminum-clad windows are known for their energy-efficient properties, as they provide an additional layer of insulation and protection. This insulation helps in reducing heat transfer, drafts, and energy loss, ultimately contributing to a more comfortable home.
Durable finishCladding helps reduce exterior maintenance and refinishing your wooden window frames’ exterior, as it helps to maintain the longevity of the wood. It's worth noting that Pella wood windows come equipped with exterior aluminum cladding as a standard feature.
Crisp and clean exteriorPella’s patented cladding system delivers a crisp and clean sash joint with a pure, 90-degree exterior.
Window Cladding Options
Pella offers a wide array of color choices for aluminum-clad exterior windows, ensuring compatibility with a vast range of home styles. Every Pella aluminum-clad window features EnduraClad®, an enduring and cost-effective finish, reducing the need for frequent refinishing and ultimately saving you time and money.
Pella offers three product lines with wood window options to suit your lifestyle and your budget — Pella® Reserve™, Pella Architect Series®, and Pella Lifestyle Series. Optional decorative trim and brickmould are also available.
Questions About Window Cladding
What is the Aluminum Around Windows Called?
The aluminum layer of protection encasing wood windows is commonly referred to as “cladding.”
What is Cladding on a Window?
The term "clad" refers to the act of covering or encasing one material with another, often for the purpose of enhancing its properties, appearance, or durability. Cladding is commonly used in construction and manufacturing processes to improve the performance or aesthetics of a material. In the context of windows, "clad windows" typically refer to windows where a material like aluminum is applied or affixed to the exterior of the window frame, providing benefits such as improved weather resistance and reduced maintenance while preserving the appearance of the interior wood.
What is a Clad Window?
A “clad window” is simply a style of window with an outer layer or covering, typically constructed with a different material than the interior frame.
What is Extruded Aluminum Cladding?
Extruded aluminum cladding refers to a process and a material used in construction and manufacturing to create protective coverings or coatings for various surfaces, particularly building facades and structures. This cladding typically consists of thin sheets or panels made from extruded aluminum, which is aluminum that has been forced through a die to create a specific shape or profile. The resulting aluminum profiles are lightweight, durable, and corrosion-resistant, making them an excellent choice for cladding applications.
In the world of home design, every detail matters, and your choice of windows can make a significant impact. The exceptional benefits of aluminum cladding offer an innovative solution that can elevate your living space. With enhanced durability, energy efficiency, and low-maintenance appeal, aluminum-clad windows not only shield your home from the elements but also elevate its aesthetic charm. If you have any questions about choosing window materials, contact your local Pella branch or schedule a free consultation today.
