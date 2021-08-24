Albuquerque Sliding Windows

Looking to update the windows of your Albuquerque home? We may have what you’re looking for -- even if you may not know it yet. Because of the New Mexico climate, you need windows that are going to help protect your home from the near constant sunlight. Sliding windows are the ideal type of window for homeowners who need a little extra protection from the sun’s rays.

Albuquerque Homeowners are No Strangers to the Sun

As a resident of Albuquerque, you are well acquainted with the sun. Home to a dry warm temperature climate, Albuquerque experiences sunshine all year-round. Clouds have been known to make a handful of rare appearances during the cooler months of the year, but for the most part they sit back and let the sun do most of the work.

Though the summers tend to be long and hot, the trade-off that keeps Albuquerque homeowners happy is the consistent air movement and low humidity. The spring months also provide a sample of wind and rain as a brief respite from the dry and warm temperatures.

But what does all this mean for your home? It means you need windows that are going to block the sun’s heat from penetrating the cool and comfortable climate of your home. For the days when you wouldn’t mind a bit of fresh New Mexico air, you’ll also need windows that offer simple and convenient access to the outdoors. Sliding windows are the answer.

Open Up Your Albuquerque Home with Sliding Windows

Sliding windows are a popular window choice among Albuquerque homeowners for a variety of reasons. Easy to use thanks to the panel that slides open horizontally on a track, sliding windows are a convenient way to bring more natural light and fresh air into an interior space.

Sliding windows are also a versatile option for the architectural styles spread across Albuquerque. You have the Southwest-style homes that embrace open floor plans and spacious rooms, which would work well with smart and simple style of sliding windows. Mid-century modern homes are also popular in the Uptown area and the Northeast Heights. The clean lines of sliding windows could be an ideal aesthetic match for these styles of homes.

Most importantly, sliding windows, with the right materials, can help keep the climate of your home under control. SunDefense® Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon can help block a significant percentage of the sun’s heat and ultraviolet rays. When the hot and dry summer heat hits, you can take advantage of insulating glass that keeps your home cool and comfortable.

Choose Sliding Windows for Your Home

Sliding windows are easy to use, low maintenance and energy-efficient. What more could you want from your windows? If you think it may be time to update the failing or outdated windows of your home, you’d be hard pressed to find an option more suited to your climate. Only allow in the abundant sunlight on your own terms with sliding windows from Pella.

Ready to find sliding windows for your home? Visit your nearest showroom and our team can help make sure your home is better equipped to handle the Albuquerque heat.





