Sliding glass patio doors consist of two large glass door panels. One operable sliding door panel glides easily along the track within the frame instead of swinging open. Because of this, they offer flexibility with furniture arrangements — giving you more usable space on your patio and in your home.

A sliding door’s large glass panes let a large amount of natural light into the room and also allow for unobstructed views of the outdoors. This can create an illusion of having a larger space. Sliding glass doors are convenient to operate and glide easily along the track.