Fiberglass. It's a strong and durable material trusted in tools, boats, bridges and more. With natural strength and durability, fiberglass is an exceptional choice for windows and doors. But there's always room for innovation, right?

Pella takes the concept to a whole new level with our proprietary fiberglass, the strongest material for windows and patio doors, engineered for lasting durability. Our exclusive formulation withstands extreme temperatures and the test of time thanks to our one-of-a-kind manufacturing process.

The Pella process begins with a strategic layering of fiber rovings, the base of all fiberglass. While some other manufacturers only use unwoven fiber rovings, our proprietary structure mat intricately weaves rovings in a specific order to meet Pella's high strength standards.

Those mats are layered with more carefully placed rovings to build the core of the product. With every fiber in place, the materials are pulled through a machine, injected with polymer resin and heated. Pella's pultrusion and heating process creates an entirely new, inseparable thermoset material.

That's the Pella advantage. Our exclusive material is pulled through a die, coated with an extremely durable powder-coat finish that won't chalk or fade, and is shaped and cut into our sleek distinct design. The intricate composition won't expand, contract, or become brittle like other materials, even in extremes ranging from negative 40 to 180 degrees Fahrenheit.

Pella fiberglass, the strongest material for windows and patio doors, engineered to last. Discover more at pella.com/fiberglass.