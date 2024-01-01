Fiberglass Replacement Windows
Why choose fiberglass?
Fiberglass windows from Pella offer strength and durability with the ability to withstand extreme temperatures. Fiberglass is a low-maintenance material with a quality look. Choose your window style and enjoy the quality look and energy efficiency of fiberglass.
Used in a range of commercial and industrial items, fiberglass is a naturally strong material, making it a great option for windows. In fact, Pella’s proprietary fiberglass material is the strongest material for windows.* In addition to its strength, fiberglass is long-lasting, low-maintenance, and resistant to the chipping, chalking, and fading. This window material doesn't expand or contract when the weather changes and acts as an insulator, giving you a long-term energy-efficient window frame.
Fiberglass windows are:
- Durability
- Maintenance-free
- Weather resistant
