Single-Hung Replacement Windows

Single-hung replacements combine classic style with practicality

A popular choice for replacement, single-hung windows offer affordability and a classic look. They can be operated from the bottom for ventilation, making them practical and efficient.

Commonly known as: single sash windows, single-hung sash windows

  • Maximum Ventilation

  • Easy to Clean

  • Durability

  • Easy to Operate

Single-hung windows are comprised of two panels, or sashes, but only one of those panels is operable. These windows can be raised from the bottom for ventilation while the top sash remains stationary. The difference between a single-hung and double-hung window is the operation of the sash. With a single-hung window, only the lower sash slides up and down. With a double-hung window, both sashes are operable.

Single-hung windows are a classic operation found in many homes today. This window style is compatible with most home styles and available in a variety of sizes, shapes and materials. Single-hung windows are sometimes preferred by owners of historic homes for an authentic look.

  • Economic price point
  • Classic look 
  • Compatible with most home styles
  • Popular choice
  • Easy operation
  • Low-maintenance option

