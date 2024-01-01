The Pella Care Guarantee is available exclusively for replacement customers who purchase and install Pella products through their local Pella Windows & Doors showroom. The Pella Care Guarantee is not available through other retail stores. Pella Certified

Installation is just as important as your windows and doors. That’s why we do more than just protect your new products – we also cover the installation.

Your Pella project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee – our package of product warranties and installation warranty and service agreement that cover your products and their installation – including labor – for up to 10 years.

Learn more about our Pella Care Guarantee.

For our customers who have purchased windows and doors through one of our showrooms and had them installed by one of our Pella team members, you get the confidence of a replacement job done right, The Pella Promise.