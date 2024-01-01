Replacement Bifold Patio Doors

Bifold Patio Replacement Doors
Bifold patio doors connect your indoor and outdoor spaces
Bifold patio doors make your patio feel like an extension of your home. Their multiple panels open in sections and fold up like an accordion for out-of-sight storage.
Commonly known as: folding patio doors, concertina doors, accordion patio doors
Natural Light
Large Viewable Area
Easy to Operate
Bifold patio doors consist of two or more glass door panels that hinge together to open accordion-style, creating wide open spaces. This door type provides more flexibility to enjoy your outdoor entertaining areas. Bifold patio doors conveniently fold up to create a wide opening between the inside and out.
When closed, bifold patio doors create a virtual wall of glass that lets in a large amount of natural light. When open, the door panels fold neatly and store indoors or outdoors to expand your livable space into the outdoors — great for entertaining. Tracks for these doors can be straight, meet at a 90-degree corner, or curve, adding design flexibility.
- Fold neatly indoors or outdoors to create the opening width you desire
- Ultimate design flexibility
- Create a wide expansive opening
- Expand your livable space