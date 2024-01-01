Specialty Replacement Windows
Specialty windows put worldly style within your reach
Selected from fine homes around the world, specialty windows feature unique beauty and operation style. With seven window types commonly found abroad, they bring culture and character to your home.
Commonly known as: French Casement, Push Out Casement, Push Out French Casement, In-Swing Casement, In-Swing French Casement, Tilt-Turn, Hopper
Specialty windows include seven styles of windows more commonly found in homes around the world. These window styles are less common in the United States and will give your home an upscale, unique appeal.
- French Casement — Side-by-side casement sashes that open from either side. With this style there is no center astragal, allowing for full ventilation and an unobstructed view.
- Push Out Casement — A casement window that operates with a turn of a handle and gentle push rather than a hinge crank.
- Push Out French Casement — Side-by-side casement sashes that open from the center with a gentle push. Provides the unobstructed view of a traditional French Casement with an alternative operation style.
- In-Swing Casement — Opens into the interior of a room instead of out, this style operates with a “pull” motion rather than a crank.
- In-Swing French Casement — Side-by-side in-swing sashes that open into the room.
- Tilt-Turn — A common European window style, tilt-turn windows offer two ways to open the sash. Turn the handle 90 degrees to swing the sash into a room, or 180 degrees to tilt the sash in to vent from the top.
- Hopper — Similar to an awning window, but vents at the top, opening into the interior of a room.
