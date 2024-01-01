Bay windows protrude from the exterior of a home as a set of three angled window panels. In contrast, bow windows extend from a wall in a curved shape rather than angular. The traditional bay window configuration includes a large fixed window in the middle with smaller flanking windows on either side.

Bay windows fit best in exterior wall spaces 40 inches wide or larger. They extend further from the building and provide additional space on the interior of the home, potentially allowing for extra seating with a window seat or reading nook.

Bay windows are popular with homeowners because they can capture a large amount of natural light from different directions. Bay windows can be created with operable casement windows, allowing for ventilation.