Bay Replacement Windows
Bay windows extend outside to add space inside
A combination of three windows joined at an angle, bay windows jut out beyond your walls to add space to your room. Because the windows face multiple directions and extend beyond your walls, they can let in more light and air than flat window types.
Commonly known as: Oriel window, Projection window, 90-degree angle window, 45-degree bay window, 30-degree bay window, box bay window, square bay window
Natural Light
Large Viewable Area
Slide 1 / 3
Bay windows protrude from the exterior of a home as a set of three angled window panels. In contrast, bow windows extend from a wall in a curved shape rather than angular. The traditional bay window configuration includes a large fixed window in the middle with smaller flanking windows on either side.
Bay windows fit best in exterior wall spaces 40 inches wide or larger. They extend further from the building and provide additional space on the interior of the home, potentially allowing for extra seating with a window seat or reading nook.
Bay windows are popular with homeowners because they can capture a large amount of natural light from different directions. Bay windows can be created with operable casement windows, allowing for ventilation.
- Three angled window panes
- Protrude from exterior walls
- Can be fixed, operable or a combination
- Fit best in exterior wall spaces 40 inches wide or larger
- Let in lots of natural light
- Great for breakfast nooks — makes the space feel bigger
- Commonly used in living rooms, dining rooms or master bedroom as a window seat area