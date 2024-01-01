Awning Replacement Windows
Awning windows offer ventilation and versatility
Awning style windows are hinged at the top and swing outward from the bottom to let air in. Their small size gives you greater versatility in your window placement — high on the wall, above or below another window, or atop a door. Awning windows can be used in multiples or in combinations with other windows to add character to your home.
Commonly known as: top hung windows, top hinged windows, crank out windows, retractable windows
Energy Efficiency
Durability
Maximum Ventilation
Natural Light
Awning windows open outward with a crank operation. They are hinged from the top rather than the side like casement windows. Because of the way they open, awning windows are a great choice for letting air flow in. They are also a great option to let in natural light and ventilation while maintaining privacy — especially when installed higher on the wall.
These windows are commonly used in combination with other windows to add visual variety and ventilation above or below a stationary window. They also work nicely in areas that are hard to reach like above a kitchen sink, or even above a door as an operable alternative to a transom window. Awning windows are great for rooms that require privacy — like a bedroom or bathroom — but you still want to add natural light to the room.
- Popular in window combinations
- Great ventilation
- Can have a contemporary or classic look
- Add light to a room that may require privacy like a bedroom or bathroom