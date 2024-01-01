Awning windows open outward with a crank operation. They are hinged from the top rather than the side like casement windows. Because of the way they open, awning windows are a great choice for letting air flow in. They are also a great option to let in natural light and ventilation while maintaining privacy — especially when installed higher on the wall.

These windows are commonly used in combination with other windows to add visual variety and ventilation above or below a stationary window. They also work nicely in areas that are hard to reach like above a kitchen sink, or even above a door as an operable alternative to a transom window. Awning windows are great for rooms that require privacy — like a bedroom or bathroom — but you still want to add natural light to the room.