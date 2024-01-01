Wood is a timeless window material that offers energy efficiency, design flexibility, and natural beauty. As the original window material, wood windows can help maintain historic architectural integrity. While wood windows are common in historic homes, newer homes can still benefit from the many advantages that wood windows offer. Wood is the most customizable window material, making it a great option for many window types of various shapes, styles, and sizes. At Pella, you can choose from pine, douglas fir, mahogany, white and red oak, cherry, and maple.

Aluminum cladding is standard on the exterior of all wood windows at Pella and is available in a selection of colors to best match your home design. This extra layer of protection helps your windows last even longer against the elements. If you prefer the look of natural wood, opt for a stained wood interior.

Wood windows offer: