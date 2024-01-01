<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Wood Replacement Windows

Why choose wood windows?

Wood windows from Pella can provide many unique benefits, like the strength and beauty of wood, and ENERGY STAR certified products. Wood is the original window material and offers vast design options as it can be painted or stained to compliment your unique home. Choose from a variety of options, like optional aluminum clad protective exteriors that comes in a variety of colors to fit virtually any home or budget.
Wood is a timeless window material that offers energy efficiency, design flexibility, and natural beauty. As the original window material, wood windows can help maintain historic architectural integrity. While wood windows are common in historic homes, newer homes can still benefit from the many advantages that wood windows offer. Wood is the most customizable window material, making it a great option for many window types of various shapes, styles, and sizes. At Pella, you can choose from pine, douglas fir, mahogany, white and red oak, cherry, and maple.

Aluminum cladding is standard on the exterior of all wood windows at Pella and is available in a selection of colors to best match your home design. This extra layer of protection helps your windows last even longer against the elements. If you prefer the look of natural wood, opt for a stained wood interior.

Wood windows offer:

  • Design flexibility
  • Natural beauty
  • Energy efficiency

