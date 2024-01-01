Double hung windows are the most popular window style found in American homes. This window features two operable sashes that slide vertically within the frame - and can be raised from the bottom or lowered from the top, giving improved access to air circulation and ventilation. Double hung windows differ from single-hung windows in that both sashes operate whereas single hung windows only open from the bottom sash.

Double-hung window sashes also tilt in to give easy access to clean the exterior of the window.