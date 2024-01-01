Double-Hung Replacement Windows
Double hung windows are a classic favorite
Double-hung windows, also known as “sash” windows, can be raised from the bottom or lowered from the top for convenient ventilation and cleaning.
Commonly known as: sash windows, hung sash windows
Maximum Ventilation
Energy Efficiency
Easy to Clean
Double hung windows are the most popular window style found in American homes. This window features two operable sashes that slide vertically within the frame - and can be raised from the bottom or lowered from the top, giving improved access to air circulation and ventilation. Double hung windows differ from single-hung windows in that both sashes operate whereas single hung windows only open from the bottom sash.
Double-hung window sashes also tilt in to give easy access to clean the exterior of the window.
- Enhanced airflow and ventilation
- Timeless style
- Compliments most home types
- Two operable sashes
- One of the easiest windows to clean
