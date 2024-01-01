<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Double-Hung Replacement Windows

Double hung windows are a classic favorite

Double-hung windows, also known as “sash” windows, can be raised from the bottom or lowered from the top for convenient ventilation and cleaning.

Commonly known as: sash windows, hung sash windows

  • Maximum Ventilation

  • Energy Efficiency

  • Easy to Clean

Double hung windows are the most popular window style found in American homes. This window features two operable sashes that slide vertically within the frame - and can be raised from the bottom or lowered from the top, giving improved access to air circulation and ventilation. Double hung windows differ from single-hung windows in that both sashes operate whereas single hung windows only open from the bottom sash.

Double-hung window sashes also tilt in to give easy access to clean the exterior of the window.

  • Enhanced airflow and ventilation
  • Timeless style
  • Compliments most home types
  • Two operable sashes 
  • One of the easiest windows to clean

Explore Your Options With an Expert

Expert craftsmanship takes expert product knowledge. A Pella windows and doors expert can help you pick out the window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate. Or visit your nearest showroom for a guided tour of your options. No pressure. No cost to you.

Explore Pella's Double-Hung Window Product Lines