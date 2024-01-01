<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Horizontal Sliding Replacement Windows

Sliding windows offer simplicity and a sleek look

Sliding windows have one fixed sash and a moving sash that glides horizontally alongside the other. This replacement style is most loved for its ease of accessibility, wide design and flat, compact profile.

Commonly known as: horizontal sliding windows, gliding windows, slider windows

  • Maximum Ventilation

  • Energy Efficiency

  • Durability

  • Easy to Operate

Sliding windows have a single panel that slides open horizontally. They provide a large area of glass — while still providing an operable sash — letting in a significant amount of natural light and fresh air into a home.

Sliding windows operate similarly to a single-hung window where a single sash glides over a fixed sash, but sliding windows open horizontally rather than vertically. They are a classic option and have stayed popular through their versatility, durability and scalability.

This style is a great replacement option in areas to where your reach is limited. It typically works best for large openings that are wider than they are tall.  

  • Compact functionality
  • Ease of operation
  • Option of an exterior screen
  • Significant ventilation
  • Wide views
  • Great for use in wide spaces
  • Durability
  • Works best in areas that open to a deck or patio because the window doesn’t protrude into the outside living area
  • Great for sunrooms where large operable windows are desired
  • Popular in areas with limited space or exterior walkways or living spaces close to the window

Explore Your Options with an Expert

Expert craftsmanship takes expert product knowledge. A Pella windows and doors expert can help you pick out the window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate. Or visit your nearest showroom for a guided tour of your options. No pressure. No cost to you.

Explore Pella's Sliding Window Product Lines