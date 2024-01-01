Sliding windows have a single panel that slides open horizontally. They provide a large area of glass — while still providing an operable sash — letting in a significant amount of natural light and fresh air into a home.

Sliding windows operate similarly to a single-hung window where a single sash glides over a fixed sash, but sliding windows open horizontally rather than vertically. They are a classic option and have stayed popular through their versatility, durability and scalability.

This style is a great replacement option in areas to where your reach is limited. It typically works best for large openings that are wider than they are tall.