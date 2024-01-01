Horizontal Sliding Replacement Windows
Sliding windows offer simplicity and a sleek look
Sliding windows have one fixed sash and a moving sash that glides horizontally alongside the other. This replacement style is most loved for its ease of accessibility, wide design and flat, compact profile.
Commonly known as: horizontal sliding windows, gliding windows, slider windows
Maximum Ventilation
Energy Efficiency
Durability
Easy to Operate
Sliding windows have a single panel that slides open horizontally. They provide a large area of glass — while still providing an operable sash — letting in a significant amount of natural light and fresh air into a home.
Sliding windows operate similarly to a single-hung window where a single sash glides over a fixed sash, but sliding windows open horizontally rather than vertically. They are a classic option and have stayed popular through their versatility, durability and scalability.
This style is a great replacement option in areas to where your reach is limited. It typically works best for large openings that are wider than they are tall.
- Compact functionality
- Ease of operation
- Option of an exterior screen
- Significant ventilation
- Wide views
- Great for use in wide spaces
- Durability
- Works best in areas that open to a deck or patio because the window doesn’t protrude into the outside living area
- Great for sunrooms where large operable windows are desired
- Popular in areas with limited space or exterior walkways or living spaces close to the window