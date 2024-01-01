Replacement Hinged French Patio Doors

Bifold patio doors consist of two or more glass door panels that hinge together to open accordion-style, creating wide open spaces. This door type provides more flexibility to enjoy your outdoor entertaining areas. Bifold patio doors conveniently fold up to create a wide opening between the inside and out.

When closed, bifold patio doors create a virtual wall of glass that lets in a large amount of natural light. When open, the door panels fold neatly and store indoors or outdoors to expand your livable space into the outdoors — great for entertaining. Tracks for these doors can be straight, meet at a 90-degree corner, or curve, adding design flexibility.