Replacement Hinged French Patio Doors

Hinged French Patio Replacement Doors
Hinged (French) patio doors create a wide, welcoming entryway
Hinged, or French, patio doors swing from the sides to open a wide, elegant entrance into your home. Easy-to-open and efficient — these doors are a great option for high-traffic entertaining areas. Hinged French doors can be fixed and inactive to deliver functional style in a small space.
Commonly known as: swinging patio door, garden door
Easy to Operate
Bifold patio doors consist of two or more glass door panels that hinge together to open accordion-style, creating wide open spaces. This door type provides more flexibility to enjoy your outdoor entertaining areas. Bifold patio doors conveniently fold up to create a wide opening between the inside and out.
When closed, bifold patio doors create a virtual wall of glass that lets in a large amount of natural light. When open, the door panels fold neatly and store indoors or outdoors to expand your livable space into the outdoors — great for entertaining. Tracks for these doors can be straight, meet at a 90-degree corner, or curve, adding design flexibility.
- Fold neatly indoors or outdoors to create the opening width you desire
- Ultimate design flexibility
- Create a wide expansive opening
- Expand your livable space