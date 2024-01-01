Special Shape Replacement Windows
Special shape windows provide a variety of design possibilities Special shape windows come in a variety of shapes and styles, from smooth curves to contemporary angles. Choose from over 20 standard shapes to craft a custom look for your home.
Special Shape windows include angled, rectangular or curved shapes. These windows are stationary, meaning they do not vent, and are available in dozens of shapes, from triangles to octagons.
Choose a special shape window to highlight an architectural feature of your home or to add visual interest with a unique style. Special shape windows can be used alone, over a door or in combination with venting window styles. Assemble a combination of fixed windows to make a contemporary design statement. Half circles, ovals and arches are common choices, but you have an incredible number of options.
- Design flexibility
- Adds architectural interest
- Can be used to highlight an interesting feature of your home
- Used alone or in combination with other windows or doors
Explore Your Options with an Expert
Expert craftsmanship takes expert product knowledge. A Pella windows and doors expert can help you pick out the window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate. Or visit your nearest showroom for a guided tour of your options. No pressure. No cost to you.