Special Shape windows include angled, rectangular or curved shapes. These windows are stationary, meaning they do not vent, and are available in dozens of shapes, from triangles to octagons.

Choose a special shape window to highlight an architectural feature of your home or to add visual interest with a unique style. Special shape windows can be used alone, over a door or in combination with venting window styles. Assemble a combination of fixed windows to make a contemporary design statement. Half circles, ovals and arches are common choices, but you have an incredible number of options.