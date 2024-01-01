Multi-Slide Patio Replacement Doors
Multi-slide patio doors create grand entrances and gorgeous views
With up to 10 panels, multi-slide patio doors build glass walls that provide expansive sunlight and panoramic views of the outdoors. Multiple panels open up and tuck into pockets — almost like hiding a wall — to create wide entryways that unite your indoor and outdoor living areas.
Commonly known as: pocket patio doors, multi-panel sliding patio doors, panoramic patio doors
Natural Light
Large Viewable Area
The multi-slide patio door is similar to a traditional sliding patio door but typically contains more operable panels. Multi-slide patio doors can be configured with up to 10 panels that can open from one side to another or from the middle.
When fully open, multi-slide patio doors can tuck out of sight within a wall pocket or stack together to create incredible flexibility for entertaining. These doors can blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living by opening the wall completely to the outside. The panels can be opened or closed manually or controlled automatically. Tracks can be straight, curved or meet at a 90-degree corner.
- Incredible design flexibility
- Ability to automatically control operation
- Can combine up to 10 panels
- Can open from one side or in the middle