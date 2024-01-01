The multi-slide patio door is similar to a traditional sliding patio door but typically contains more operable panels. Multi-slide patio doors can be configured with up to 10 panels that can open from one side to another or from the middle.

When fully open, multi-slide patio doors can tuck out of sight within a wall pocket or stack together to create incredible flexibility for entertaining. These doors can blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living by opening the wall completely to the outside. The panels can be opened or closed manually or controlled automatically. Tracks can be straight, curved or meet at a 90-degree corner.