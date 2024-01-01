<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Casement Replacement Windows

Casement windows offer optimal air flow and natural light

A popular choice for replacement, casement windows are hinged on one side and open outward from the turn of a handle. Their uncluttered views and outward opening design allow for optimal natural light and air flow.

Commonly known as: crank windows, side hinge windows, side hung windows, hinged windows

  • Natural Light

  • Maximum Ventilation

  • Energy Efficiency

  • Durability

< Back to All Windows

Slide 1 / 4

Casement windows feature a hinged sash that swings open to the outside of the home. These windows are operated with a “crank” handle mechanism. They are opened and closed with the turn of this crank. Casement windows are hinged and hang vertically whereas their counterparts — Awning windows — hang horizontally.

With hinged casement windows, the entire panel opens to offer ventilation. Depending on the placement of the window, the open panel can often act to catch a passing breeze and direct it into the home. Because there are no muntins, these windows offer a clean, unobstructed view.

  • Unobstructed glass provides a clear view and natural light
  • Ease of operation
  • Entire sash opens for ventilation
  • Ease of accessibility in hard to reach places
  • Work well in areas where they won’t interfere with outdoor space
  • Great for hard-to-reach spots and high places
  • Nicely complement picture windows and work with bow windows

Explore Your Options With an Expert

Expert craftsmanship takes expert product knowledge. A Pella windows and doors expert can help you pick out the window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate. Or visit your nearest showroom for a guided tour of your options. No pressure. No cost to you.

Enter your Zip Code

Explore Pella's Casement Window Product Lines