Casement windows feature a hinged sash that swings open to the outside of the home. These windows are operated with a “crank” handle mechanism. They are opened and closed with the turn of this crank. Casement windows are hinged and hang vertically whereas their counterparts — Awning windows — hang horizontally.

With hinged casement windows, the entire panel opens to offer ventilation. Depending on the placement of the window, the open panel can often act to catch a passing breeze and direct it into the home. Because there are no muntins, these windows offer a clean, unobstructed view.