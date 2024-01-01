Albuquerque Casement Windows
Upgrade Your ABQ Home With Classic Casement Windows
Situated in the high desert, Albuquerque, New Mexico, the state’s largest city, is an amalgamation of traditional and contemporary lifestyles. This embracement of modern and historic can be seen in popular area architectural styles such as Spanish Pueblo Revival, adobe, Craftsman, Mid-Century Modern and even late Victorian.
No matter a home’s architectural design, one style feature many Albuquerque residences have in common is casement windows. These windows swing open to a 90 degree angle, offering a wider view of your home’s natural surroundings and allowing for maximum airflow. Casement windows are also popular because they are easy to use and their energy-efficient characteristics help lower energy costs. Learn why so many Albuquerque homeowners choose casement windows as their ideal replacement option.
Commonly known as: crank windows, side hinge windows, side hung windows, hinged windows
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Energy-Efficient Casement Windows
Your home can maintain a pleasant temperature all year with energy-efficient casement windows. During hot and dry Albuquerque summers, these windows can prevent cool air from escaping from inside your home. When the weather turns colder in the winter, these casement windows help keep your home heated. For exceptional energy-efficient quality, choose ENERGY STAR®-rated replacement casement windows.
Black Vinyl Casement Windows
For a striking visual design plus superior durability, black vinyl casement windows are a classic choice. The notable dark hue of black frame casement windows make them an attractive focal point in a traditional or modern home. When you equip your casement windows with a vinyl interior, you get long-lasting durability and superior endurance to withstand any weather conditions.
Grille Options
If you own one of the late Victorian or historic homes prevalent in downtown Albuquerque, adding grille designs to a casement window can boost your home's old-world grace and charm. However, grilles are not solely for historic homes. It can also be a unique design element for the modern mid-century homes found in the uptown Albuquerque area.
Casement Window Sizes
To bring sunlight and air flow into hard-to-reach areas like above the kitchen sink, a casement window can be the solution. Casement windows come in a variety of sizes, ranging from small, standard to extra large. If you can’t find the right size, you can customize your casement window to fit almost any area.
Albuquerque Climate Recommendations
Albuquerque, New Mexico is known for hot and dry summers and short, cool, snowy winters. No matter the weather, Pella windows are built to help protect your home from harsh climate conditions.
SunDefense™ Advanced Low-E Insulating Glass With Argon*
Block a significant percentage of the sun’s heat and ultraviolet rays. This Low-E insulating glass helps keep your home cool and comfortable during the dry summer heat.
Dual-Pane Glass
Need to cut your energy costs? Invest in energy-efficient dual-pane windows filled with insulating gas for added thermal efficiency.
Fiberglass Windows
For good insulation and protection from drafts and leaks, choose fiberglass windows.
