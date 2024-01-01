Albuquerque Casement Windows

Situated in the high desert, Albuquerque, New Mexico, the state’s largest city, is an amalgamation of traditional and contemporary lifestyles. This embracement of modern and historic can be seen in popular area architectural styles such as Spanish Pueblo Revival, adobe, Craftsman, Mid-Century Modern and even late Victorian.

No matter a home’s architectural design, one style feature many Albuquerque residences have in common is casement windows. These windows swing open to a 90 degree angle, offering a wider view of your home’s natural surroundings and allowing for maximum airflow. Casement windows are also popular because they are easy to use and their energy-efficient characteristics help lower energy costs. Learn why so many Albuquerque homeowners choose casement windows as their ideal replacement option.

Commonly known as: crank windows, side hinge windows, side hung windows, hinged windows