Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Choosing quality building materials, including your windows and doors, is an important element of the custom build process.
Popular home styles and trends in New Mexico and West Texas
Contemporary trends are popular new home choices in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Campanas, El Paso, and Durango. With sharp edges, stonework, lots of windows, and large door openings, the "Southwest Contemporary" style has taken hold across the western side of the Sun Belt. Get the look in your new home by opting for large multi-slide patio doors and clean, unobstructed bi-fold windows that showcase the southwestern scenery and create seamless indoor-outdoor living spaces.
Style is important, but there's more to your decisions than just design aesthetic. Pella of the Southwest helps you choose the best placement, room use, orientation, and energy-efficient features so your windows and doors perform as great as they look.
View new construction projects in the New Mexico and West Texas
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
