<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Albuquerque Sliding Glass Doors

Open Up Your Albuquerque Home with Sliding Glass Doors

Albuquerque is no stranger to the sun, and when you have a backyard, porch or balcony, you should be able to take advantage of that abundant sunlight.

Sliding glass doors are made from two or more panels of glass, gliding on a track to allow convenient access between your indoor living space and the outdoors. These doors turn the outdoors into an extension of your own home, providing convenient access to the world around you and allowing you to take in the beauty of your natural surroundings. Sliding glass doors are a great choice for Albuquerque homeowners, no matter the style of your home.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, gliding door

Slide 1 / 4

45% Off Qualifying Installations1

OR

0% APR For 24 Months2

Claim Offer

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Southwest Style

Southwest-style homes, with an open floor plan and spacious rooms, offer the kind of versatility that today’s Albuquerque homeowners’ lifestyles demand. Many of these Southwest-style homes will have a patio area designed for relaxing on your own or entertaining guests. Sliding glass doors would provide easy access to this space, connecting the indoors with the outdoors.

Mid-Century Modern Homes

Albuquerque has a rich tradition of mid-century modern homes, having been popularized in the Uptown area and much of the Northeast Heights from the late 1950s through the 1970s. Sliding glass doors are a natural fit with the signature clean lines and subtle elegance of this home design, serving as a functional wall of glass that opens your indoors to the outdoors.

Screen Doors*

When you wish to take advantage of the cooler weather during the fall and winter months, a screen door for your sliding glass door can welcome in the fresh air while keeping out bugs and other pests. Pella® InViewTM high-transparency screens, made from a finer material than conventional fiberglass screens, allow for increased airflow and visibility.

Custom Sliding Doors

Customization is essential when it comes to fulfilling the needs of Albuquerque homeowners. Sliding glass doors are no exception, which is why Pella sliding doors are built-to-order in both standard and custom sizes. You can choose from available 2-, 3- or 4-panel configurations, depending on what best makes use of the space you have available.
*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Product Lines

Albuquerque Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

SunDefense® Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon can help block a significant percentage of the sun’s heat and ultraviolet rays. Low-E insulating glass helps keep your home cool and comfortable during the dry summer heat.

Between-the-Glass Blinds or Shades

Control the intensity and amount of sunlight you allow into your home with between-the-glass blinds or shades.

Wood Frames

You can design your home to be more wind resistant with wood frames, reducing your chances of damage to your home during high-wind weather events.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Find a Pella Showroom

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of the Southwest expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement and estimate.

Enter your Zip Code

Frequently Asked Questions

What general maintenance is required for my Pella windows and patio doors?
How do I lock and unlock my sliding patio door?
How do I clean my Pella windows and patio doors? What can I use to clean them?