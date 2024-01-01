<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Annapolis Front Doors

Traditional Front Doors Make a Welcoming Impression

Annapolis has a rich Colonial history, a look reflected in many of the Colonial Revival-style homes seen across the area. From Annapolis to Odenton, Crofton to Arnold, traditional-style homes and townhomes abound. Whether a single front door or double front doors with glass, your entryway is a reflection of your style and your home. Make a welcoming first impression to friends, family and passersby alike with a new or replacement front entry door that suits your greater Annapolis home.

Commonly known as: main door, front door, entrance door, front entry door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Black Front Doors

A replacement entry door in a bold color is one simple way to refresh the exterior of your home. Pella front entry doors are available in a multitude of colors and finishes, including gray, blue, green, white and black. Black, no longer just a finish for contemporary windows and doors, is an increasingly popular choice. Black front entry doors make a striking statement on modern and traditional homes alike.

Wood-look Front Doors

Fiberglass front doors stained to look like wood offer a classic look that matches the traditional styles of homes found throughout greater Annapolis. Pella entry doors are available in a range of stain colors and grain patterns. Wood-look entry doors made from fiberglass are a great alternative to real wood, as they offer a similar aesthetic and require less maintenance.

Double Entry Doors

Amp up the elegance of your entry with double doors. Whether made of fiberglass or steel, double entry doors add a sense of grandeur to a home and can be a great choice for homes with a wide entryway. For homes with a distinct style, like a contemporary new build, double entry doors are a way to double the impact of your aesthetic.

Front Door With Sidelights

The addition of one or two sidelights — narrow panels with glass that run vertically along either side of your door — is another popular choice for homeowners with a wider entryway. Whether you opt for just ¼ light or a full-length sidelight, the addition of glass to a front entry door system allows additional natural light to flood your foyer.

Annapolis Climate Recommendations

Fiberglass Doors

For good insulation and protection from drafts and leaks, choose fiberglass entry doors.

Weather Protection

Heavy air moisture levels don't impact fiberglass doors as they may other materials. Protect the look of your front door with a storm door to help keep your main entrance looking great for years.

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Doors with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Annapolis expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

