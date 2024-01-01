<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Bentonville Patio Doors

Patio Doors are a Modern Convenience for New Homeowners

As one of the fastest-growing cities in the state of Arkansas, Bentonville is booming, with remarkable growth in industry and employment, arts and culture, and population. And with more people settling in for the long haul in Bentonville, new residents are looking to put their own unique stamp on their homes, often updating them< for a more modern or contemporary style.

Patio doors build a bridge between your indoor living space and the outdoors, allowing for an improved flow of traffic in areas where you frequently entertain guests. You can choose from different types of patio doors, depending on what best suits your needs.

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Wood Door Frames

Bentonville is no stranger to storms. The summers may be hot and dry, but when the temperature cools off in the fall, winter, and spring, rain is certain to follow. To account for the potential of severe weather, homeowners are preparing with wind-resistant wood frames. These frames are built to reduce the chances of damage during high-wind weather events.

Sliding Glass Patio Doors

One of the pillars of a thriving community like Bentonville is diversity in choices. No architectural style stands out above the rest, at least in terms of popularity. Which is why sliding glass patio doors have become so popular. These doors can accommodate a variety of different homes, bathing the interior with more natural light and making efficient use of your space.

French Patio Doors

Not every classic needs an update. Homeowners in the neighborhood of Heritage Heights, for example, aren’t all looking to change the look and feel of their traditional homes. French patio doors, which possess a simple elegance, are an ideal addition to these classic homes. Hinged from the sides, these doors swing open from the center for a breathtaking back entrance.

Screen Doors*

Homes in the Hidden Springs area are known for their beautiful natural surroundings. Their homeowners can connect their indoor living spaces to the outdoors with screen doors. Take in the fresh Arkansas air from the comfort of your own home without having to worry about unwanted guests, in the form of bugs and insects, inviting themselves in.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Product Lines

Bentonville Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

SunDefense® Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon can help block a significant percentage of the sun’s heat and ultraviolet rays. Low-E insulating glass helps keep your home cool and comfortable during the dry summer heat.

Wood Frames

You can design your home to be more wind resistant with wood frames, reducing your chances of damage to your home during high-wind weather events.

Diverse Climate

Prepare for moderately cold winters and hot and humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, for both windows and patio doors, is durable enough to help withstand the harsh conditions of extreme heat.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

