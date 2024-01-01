<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Little Rock Front Doors

Front Doors for Contemporary Little Rock Houses

Your front door is more than a first impression for friends, family, and other visitors. It helps protect your home from the elements of the outdoors, acting as a first line of defense between your home and whatever lies outside. With a variety of styles, materials, and hardware to choose from, your front door can also set the tone for the rest of your home.

Little Rock has a wide range of architectural styles. From the historic homes of the Heights and Hillcrest to the urban developments of West Little Rock, there is something for everyone. And with new contemporary homes being developed, area homeowners are looking to stand out from the rest of the neighborhood. You can start by creating a striking front entrance.

Commonly known as: entry doors, entrance doors, exterior doors

Slide 1 / 4

15% Off Qualifying Pella® Projects1

OR

0% APR For 36 Months2

Claim Offer

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Custom Front Doors

Little Rock is home to a sprawling collection of different architectural styles. In the historic district of Hillcrest alone, you’ll find everything from prairie- and craftsman-style homes to Colonials and Queen Anne-style residences. Fortunately, Pella offers a variety of styles, finishes, and hardware to complement your home and help you make an impression on the rest of the neighborhood.

Wood-look Front Doors

Wood-look front doors are more common with traditional-style homes but have become a popular choice among owners of contemporary homes as well. In places like Little Rock, where the climate can often bring heat and humidity, the harsh conditions can affect your door maintenance, making a fiberglass door with a wood-look finish ideal.

Contemporary Style

Contemporary-style homes are trending upward across Little Rock — and a contemporary home calls for a contemporary front door. Defined by a simple design, clean lines, and minimalist hardware, contemporary front doors can be built from fiberglass or steel.

3/4 Light Entry Doors

One of the most sought-after front doors in Little Rock is the ¾ light entry door. Built from durable fiberglass or steel, these doors are low-maintenance and offer the authentic appearance of wood through a unique VividGrain™ stain process. Entry doors with 3/4 light glass would feel right at home in the Heights, where the streets are lined with historic homes.

Little Rock Climate Recommendations

Fiberglass Doors

For good insulation and protection from drafts and leaks, choose fiberglass entry doors.

Low-E Protection

Keep your home comfortable — and protected from the heat — with Low-E insulating glass that will also help keep energy costs down.

Weather Protection

Preserve the look of your front door with a storm door to keep your main entrance looking great for years.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Find a Pella Showroom

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Little Rock expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Enter your Zip Code

Frequently Asked Questions

What general maintenance is required for my Pella windows and patio doors?
How do I clean and restore shine to the handles and hardware on my windows and doors?
What glass options are available on Pella entry doors?
How long is the factory prefinish warranty on entry doors?
I need new windows. Where do I start?
How much does an entry door cost?
Do I need to finish my Pella entry door?