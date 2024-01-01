<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Atlanta Patio Doors

Patio Doors Connect the Indoors and Outdoors

Atlanta offers an ideal environment for creating an outdoor living space, and patio doors build a bridge between the indoors and the outdoors. Not only do patio doors provide a convenient entryway from your home to your patio, but they also take advantage of the abundant Atlanta sunshine, welcoming more natural light into your home.

Pella offers different types of patio doors to complement the unique architectural style of your home. Patio doors are an elegant addition to your home, ensuring that the beautiful outdoors are only ever as far away as a few steps.

Commonly known as: sliding glass doors, sliding patio doors, french patio doors, hinged patio doors

Popular Local Trends & Styles

French Patio Doors

Not every Atlanta homeowner is looking to change the look and feel of their home. Buckhead area homes reflect a traditional design, in a neighborhood where you’re likely to see a French chateau next door to a grand Mediterranean. French patio doors, with their simple elegance, are an ideal addition to these classic homes, providing a breathtaking back entrance.

Sliding Glass Patio Doors

Considering the diverse collection of architectural styles that populate Atlanta, it comes as no surprise that sliding glass patio doors are a popular choice. They can accommodate a variety of different homes, bathing the interior with natural light and making efficient use of your space.

Between-the-Glass Blinds

Patio doors usher more natural light into your home, but there are going to be times when the sunlight is more an intruder than a welcome houseguest. Between-the-glass blinds allow you to take control of the amount of light you let in. They also require a minimal amount of maintenance to remove dust, dirt, and debris, and can be closed or tilted with ease.

Screen Doors*

Take in the fresh Georgia air from the comfort of your own home with the addition of screen doors. Screens for your patio doors allow you to take advantage of beautiful weather, further connecting the indoors and the outdoors without inviting in bugs and insects.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Product Lines

Atlanta Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

SunDefense Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon can help block a significant percentage of the sun’s heat and ultraviolet rays. Low-E insulating glass helps keep your home cool and comfortable during the dry summer heat.

Glass Glazing

Glass glazing can help seal out the weather — including those harsh temperatures — and help you maintain a cool and comfortable home climate.

Extreme Heat

Prepare for humid summers with Pella Impervia. This strong fiberglass, for both windows and patio doors, is durable enough to withstand extreme heat.

