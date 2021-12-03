184 Fiberglass Windows Added to Georgetown Senior Housing Construction
on December 3, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
2021
Area of Structure Involved:
All windows
Products Used:
For the construction of this brand new senior housing complex in Georgetown, the customer wanted 184 black fiberglass windows from Pella's Impervia line, and that's exactly what they got.
The 184 windows consisted of a mix of single-hung and fixed picture windows. These low-maintenance new additions will make the complex energy-efficient once it's completed in 2022 and open for residents.
