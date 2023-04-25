30-Unite Georgetown Apartment Complex Adds Vinyl Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on April 25, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Georgetown, TX
Age of Structure:
2021
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Complex
Products Used:
This installation project in a Georgetown apartment complex required 600 vinyl windows to complete. The Pella of Austin team was able to add single-hung and picture windows to the complex's 30 units. To match the light stone exterior, the customer chose a Fossil finish. Overall, the final product looked great and residents now get to enjoy their new low-maintenance, energy-efficient windows.
Project Gallery
