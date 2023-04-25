<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
30-Unite Georgetown Apartment Complex Adds Vinyl Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on April 25, 2023

Project Scope

This installation project in a Georgetown apartment complex required 600 vinyl windows to complete. The Pella of Austin team was able to add single-hung and picture windows to the complex's 30 units. To match the light stone exterior, the customer chose a Fossil finish. Overall, the final product looked great and residents now get to enjoy their new low-maintenance, energy-efficient windows.

Project Gallery

