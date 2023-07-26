New Windows and Doors Complete $5 Million Austin Renovation

We were recently tasked with updating this 80s home so it features windows and doors that are modern in performance but maintain a traditional look. To do this, we installed 54 windows — a mix of wood casement, picture and single-hung windows — as well as a new French door that opens up to the backyard. The homeowner wanted a full makeover, and that's what they got! We love transforming a house into a home and giving customers exactly what they want.