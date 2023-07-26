<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Windows and Doors Complete $5 Million Austin Renovation

on July 26, 2023

Project Scope

We were recently tasked with updating this 80s home so it features windows and doors that are modern in performance but maintain a traditional look. To do this, we installed 54 windows — a mix of wood casement, picture and single-hung windows — as well as a new French door that opens up to the backyard. The homeowner wanted a full makeover, and that's what they got! We love transforming a house into a home and giving customers exactly what they want.

