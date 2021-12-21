60s Austin Home Upgrades to Vinyl Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on December 21, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
1962
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room, gym and bathroom
Products Used:
These Austin homeowners wanted a brand new look for their 60s home. They opted for single-hung and sliding window styles from Pella's 250 Series and chose white finishes for both interior and exterior frames. They also added a gym to their home and replaced the wall with a sliding glass door to divide the space while still allowing it to feel open.
