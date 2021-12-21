<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
60s Austin Home Upgrades to Vinyl Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on December 21, 2021

Project Scope

These Austin homeowners wanted a brand new look for their 60s home. They opted for single-hung and sliding window styles from Pella's 250 Series and chose white finishes for both interior and exterior frames. They also added a gym to their home and replaced the wall with a sliding glass door to divide the space while still allowing it to feel open.

