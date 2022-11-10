Austin Home Opts for Classic Window Replacement
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on November 10, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
1995
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room, dining room, bedroom, office and media room
Products Used:
For this replacement project in the desirable Davenport Ranch community, we installed large fiberglass casement windows throughout the home. Most notable is the wall of windows we created on the back of the home to increase the amount of natural light let in, something the customer specifically requested. And, because the windows came from our high-performing, energy-efficient Impervia line, this increase in natural light won't raise energy bills or reduce indoor comfort levels — something the customer can really appreciate.
