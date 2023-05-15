Best Season for Window Replacement in Austin
Technically, windows can be changed at any time of the year. But seasons with moderate weather are best for replacing windows. Here's why.
Milder Weather Helps the Replacement Process Go as Smoothly as Possible
When extreme heat or cold, rain and other weather factors aren't causing a distraction, your windows can be installed quickly and correctly without substantially disrupting your daily routine. This time of year may differ depending on where you live. In Austin, mild weather typically makes its appearance from September to November and March to May.
The South's Favorite Season
In general, it is recommended to replace windows during the colder seasons of the year, such as fall and winter, in warmer places like the South or Southwest. This is due to the possibility that the installation procedure will be more challenging during the brutal summers, and that sealants may dry too rapidly, lowering the quality of the installation.
In regions like the Midwest and Northeast, where the winters can get particularly harsh, fall and spring are prime seasons for window replacement.
Choosing the Right Season to Replace Windows
The ideal time of year to replace your windows ultimately depends on your location and environment. Before arranging a window replacement, it's crucial to take into account variables like temperature, humidity and seasonal weather trends. The ideal time of year to replace windows in your location is something a qualified window installer can advise upon. Contact Pella Windows and Doors of Austin today to learn more about installing the best, most energy-efficient windows and when to do it.
