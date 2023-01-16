Black Fiberglass Windows Elevate Steiner Ranch Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on January 16, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
2004
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
For this recent replacement project in the Steiner Ranch neighborhood, the homeowners wanted the whole house upgraded to black windows from white, as the bold black would contrast beautifully against the stunning white stone exterior.
The homeowners decided to go with a mix of single-hung and fixed, or picture, windows throughout, and because the front yard views are fantastic, they specifically chose large, 96" x 105.5" fixed frames for the front of the house. Overall, the finished project looks great, and the customers are extremely pleased with their home's new look.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.