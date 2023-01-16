Black Fiberglass Windows Elevate Steiner Ranch Home

For this recent replacement project in the Steiner Ranch neighborhood, the homeowners wanted the whole house upgraded to black windows from white, as the bold black would contrast beautifully against the stunning white stone exterior.

The homeowners decided to go with a mix of single-hung and fixed, or picture, windows throughout, and because the front yard views are fantastic, they specifically chose large, 96" x 105.5" fixed frames for the front of the house. Overall, the finished project looks great, and the customers are extremely pleased with their home's new look.