<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Fiberglass Windows and Patio Doors Elevate Brand New Container Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on July 28, 2023

Project Scope

Austin is booming with container homes! Kountry Containers has been using Pella Austin for the past few years to make their container homes elegant and higher quality. For this recent project, we installed sliding, single-hung and picture windows, as well as sliding patio doors, to completely open up the containers and give a more spacious setting. To match the contemporary feel of this design style, the interiors and exteriors of the new windows and doors were finished in sleek black.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now