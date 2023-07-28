Fiberglass Windows and Patio Doors Elevate Brand New Container Home

Austin is booming with container homes! Kountry Containers has been using Pella Austin for the past few years to make their container homes elegant and higher quality. For this recent project, we installed sliding, single-hung and picture windows, as well as sliding patio doors, to completely open up the containers and give a more spacious setting. To match the contemporary feel of this design style, the interiors and exteriors of the new windows and doors were finished in sleek black.