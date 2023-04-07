Custom-Built Austin Home Adds Windows and Patio Doors
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on April 7, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
2021
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire house
Products Used:
This newly built Austin home wrapped things up with the installation of 26 windows — a mix of wood casement and picture windows — as well as five hinged patio doors and one bifold patio door. All exteriors were finished in a modern black, while interiors were left unfinished so the homeowners could paint them the color they desired.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.