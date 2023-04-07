<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Custom-Built Austin Home Adds Windows and Patio Doors

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on April 7, 2023

Exterior of Austin new construction

Project Scope

This newly built Austin home wrapped things up with the installation of 26 windows — a mix of wood casement and picture windows — as well as five hinged patio doors and one bifold patio door. All exteriors were finished in a modern black, while interiors were left unfinished so the homeowners could paint them the color they desired.

