Fiberglass Windows and Doors Give Austin-Area Home a Modern, Energy-Efficient Boost

The ask of our Pella of Austin team: Replace all windows with black Impervia windows and install two fiberglass doors.

The result: This charming 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath property located in desirable Vintage Place got a durable, energy-efficient upgrade when we installed Pella Impervia windows in the living room, bedrooms, kitchen, patio and front exterior areas of the home. We used a variety of styles that included picture, single-hung and sliding fiberglass windows. We also installed two sleek black fiberglass entry doors, which added to the home's new modern look.