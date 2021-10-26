Fiberglass Windows and Doors Give Austin-Area Home a Modern, Energy-Efficient Boost
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on October 26, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
2004
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room, bedrooms, kitchen, patio and front exterior
Products Used:
The ask of our Pella of Austin team: Replace all windows with black Impervia windows and install two fiberglass doors.
The result: This charming 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath property located in desirable Vintage Place got a durable, energy-efficient upgrade when we installed Pella Impervia windows in the living room, bedrooms, kitchen, patio and front exterior areas of the home. We used a variety of styles that included picture, single-hung and sliding fiberglass windows. We also installed two sleek black fiberglass entry doors, which added to the home's new modern look.
Project Gallery
