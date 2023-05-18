<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Fiberglass Windows Reinforce Fire- and Wind-Prevention Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on May 18, 2023

New construction adds fiberglass windows and patio doors

Project Scope

This unique concept home was created to prevent fires and protect from wind. The customer sought the strongest materials possible, so for their windows, they picked all fiberglass casements and sliding glass doors from Pella's highly durable Impervia product line. In total, 15 windows and three sliding doors were installed, all finished in black on the interior and exterior.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now