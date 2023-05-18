Fiberglass Windows Reinforce Fire- and Wind-Prevention Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on May 18, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
2023
Area of Structure Involved:
Full house
Products Used:
This unique concept home was created to prevent fires and protect from wind. The customer sought the strongest materials possible, so for their windows, they picked all fiberglass casements and sliding glass doors from Pella's highly durable Impervia product line. In total, 15 windows and three sliding doors were installed, all finished in black on the interior and exterior.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.