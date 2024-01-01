<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Find a Front Door that Offers a Warm Welcome

Austin is a city rich with culture, from world-renowned music to a vibrant restaurant culture. It has become one of the most sought after places to live in Texas, and the housing market reflects that, from the beautiful homes of Tarrytown to the historic homes of Barton Hills.

But regardless of the architectural style of your home, no house is complete without a front door that makes a lasting first impression. As the gateway into your home, front doors serve a small but significant function. They can create a warm and inviting welcome for your guests and increase the visual appeal of your home from the outside.

Commonly known as: main door, front door, entrance door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Modern & Contemporary Doors

The surge in the Austin real estate market over the last few years has seen more homeowners opting for modern and contemporary style homes, which call for equally modern and contemporary entry doors. These doors are characterized by a simple design, clean lines and minimalist hardware, and can be made from fiberglass or steel.

Wood-look Front Doors

Heat and humidity can have an impact on some doors, but Austin homeowners are able to achieve the look of real wood with lower maintenance by choosing a fiberglass front door with a wood-look finish.

Screen Doors*

Screen doors are an ideal option for homeowners in warmer climates, allowing them to take advantage of the outdoors without bringing bugs into their homes. Screen doors can aid in ventilation during milder weather, inviting gentle breezes inside.

Entry Doors with Glass

Austin homeowners frequently pair their front doors with a glass element, from a window panel on the door to a sidelight on one or both sides of the door to a transom window overhead. Glass and steel are common elements of contemporary style, and together they can bring additional light into the entryway or create an especially striking look and feel.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Austin Climate Recommendations

Extreme Heat

Prepare for humid summers with Pella® Impervia.® This strong fiberglass, for both windows and doors, is durable enough to withstand extreme heat.

Low-E Protection

SunDefense® Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon can help block a significant percentage of the sun’s heat and ultraviolet rays. Low-E insulating glass helps keep your home cool and comfortable during the dry summer heat.

Fiberglass Doors

For good insulation and protection from drafts and leaks, choose fiberglass entry doors.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does an entry door cost?
Do I need to finish my Pella entry door?
What glass options are available on Pella entry doors?
How long is the factory prefinish warranty on entry doors?