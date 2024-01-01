Austin is a city rich with culture, from world-renowned music to a vibrant restaurant culture. It has become one of the most sought after places to live in Texas, and the housing market reflects that, from the beautiful homes of Tarrytown to the historic homes of Barton Hills.

But regardless of the architectural style of your home, no house is complete without a front door that makes a lasting first impression. As the gateway into your home, front doors serve a small but significant function. They can create a warm and inviting welcome for your guests and increase the visual appeal of your home from the outside.

Commonly known as: main door, front door, entrance door