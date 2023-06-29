<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella Windows and Patio Doors Move Leander New Build Closer to Completion

Posted by Pella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on June 29, 2023

Project Scope

Although this Leander new build is still under construction, the window and door installation is complete. Our team installed a variety of fiberglass window styles from our Impervia line, including casement, picture and sliding windows, as well as four sliding patio doors from our popular Lifestyle Series to the back of the house. Everything was finished in a sleek black, which contrasts beautifully against the home's yellow-paneled exterior.

