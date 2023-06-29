Pella Windows and Patio Doors Move Leander New Build Closer to Completion
on June 29, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Leander, TX
Age of Structure:
2022
Area of Structure Involved:
Full house
Products Used:
Although this Leander new build is still under construction, the window and door installation is complete. Our team installed a variety of fiberglass window styles from our Impervia line, including casement, picture and sliding windows, as well as four sliding patio doors from our popular Lifestyle Series to the back of the house. Everything was finished in a sleek black, which contrasts beautifully against the home's yellow-paneled exterior.
Project Gallery
