Luxury New Georgetown Construction Adds Pella Windows and Doors
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on March 7, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Georgetown, TX
Age of Structure:
2022
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
For this new build in Georgetown, the Pella of Austin team installed a variety of window styles — including awning, casement, picture and sliding windows — as well as hinged and multi-slide patio doors from our Impervia and Reserve product lines. The homeowner chose black for both the interior and exterior finishes on everything, as her final vision is to have the windows and patio doors serve as bold, contrasting accents against the white structure. While the project won't be completed until the end of 2023, we can already tell it's going to be beautiful.
Project Gallery
