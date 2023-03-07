Luxury New Georgetown Construction Adds Pella Windows and Doors

For this new build in Georgetown, the Pella of Austin team installed a variety of window styles — including awning, casement, picture and sliding windows — as well as hinged and multi-slide patio doors from our Impervia and Reserve product lines. The homeowner chose black for both the interior and exterior finishes on everything, as her final vision is to have the windows and patio doors serve as bold, contrasting accents against the white structure. While the project won't be completed until the end of 2023, we can already tell it's going to be beautiful.