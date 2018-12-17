<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Sliding Patio Door In Wimberley Log Cabin

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on December 17, 2018

outside image of wimberley home with new wood sliding patio door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Wimberley, TX

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire home

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

The homeowners of this Wimberley, TX home needed to replace the patio door in their log hunting cabin. We installed a wood sliding patio door with brown exterior aluminum cladding and Mahogany stained interior. The homeowners now have easy access to their deck and enjoy the amount of light let into the house by the new sliding patio door. The beautiful new sliding patio door is much more functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Project Gallery

