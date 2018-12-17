New Sliding Patio Door In Wimberley Log Cabin
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on December 17, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Wimberley, TX
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Wimberley, TX home needed to replace the patio door in their log hunting cabin. We installed a wood sliding patio door with brown exterior aluminum cladding and Mahogany stained interior. The homeowners now have easy access to their deck and enjoy the amount of light let into the house by the new sliding patio door. The beautiful new sliding patio door is much more functional and aesthetically pleasing.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.