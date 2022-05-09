<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pflugerville Home Adds All White Vinyl Windows Throughout

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on May 9, 2022

Project Scope

To complete this Austin-area project, we replaced all windows in this Pflugerville home with durable vinyl styles from Pella's 250 Series. Specifically, single-hung windows were used with a customized direct set fixed frame half circle on top. The customer opted for all white interior and exterior finishes to keep things light. 

Project Gallery

