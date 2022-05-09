Pflugerville Home Adds All White Vinyl Windows Throughout
Posted by Pella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on May 9, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Pflugerville, TX
Age of Structure:
1994
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room, dining room, office, all bedrooms, kitchen and back office
Products Used:
To complete this Austin-area project, we replaced all windows in this Pflugerville home with durable vinyl styles from Pella's 250 Series. Specifically, single-hung windows were used with a customized direct set fixed frame half circle on top. The customer opted for all white interior and exterior finishes to keep things light.
Project Gallery
