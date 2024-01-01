<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Open Your Home to the Outdoors with Sliding Patio Doors

Make efficient use of your indoor living space and open up your home to more natural light with a sliding glass door. Gliding on a track rather than swinging into your room, these doors clear space rather than clutter it. Sliding glass doors are ideal for creating a better flow of traffic in areas that are commonly used for entertaining guests. They are a popular choice among Austin homeowners because they are easy to clean and operate, create the illusion of more space within your home, and connect the beauty of the outdoors with the comfort of the indoors.

 

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, gliding door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Custom Sliding Doors

Not every Austin homeowner is content with your simple two-panel sliding glass door. Multi-panel configurations of up to four panels are available, built-to-order in both standard and custom sizes at one-eighth inch increments. You can choose between an extra-large sliding door for your patio or a smaller sliding door for your kitchen, depending on your needs.

Sliding Door Blinds

Heat and sunlight are in abundance when you live in Texas. Austin homeowners understand this better than anyone and that is why they utilize window treatments to help manage the amount of natural light that their sliding glass doors allow into their homes. Between-the-glass blinds are one example of a low-maintenance solution that won’t get in the way.

Screen Doors*

Once the summer heat has retreated in favor of warm but not quite as overwhelming temperatures, Austin homeowners will want to take advantage of the milder weather. Sliding screen doors allow you to do that while keeping bugs and pests out. Pella® InView™ screens, made from a finer material than conventional fiberglass, allow for more airflow and visibility.

Wood Door Frames

The state of Texas is synonymous with heat and humidity, but the region is also prone to severe weather throughout the year. To account for this, Austin homeowners are investing in wood door frames for their home. Wood frames are built to reduce the chances of damage during high-wind weather events, offering homeowners peace of mind in the event of severe weather.
*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Product Lines

Austin Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Low-E insulating glass helps keep your home cool and comfortable during the dry summer heat.

Diverse Climate

Prepare for cool winters and humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, available for both windows and patio doors, is durable enough to help withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.

Wood Frames

You can design your home to be more wind resistant with wood frames, reducing your chances of damage to your home during high-wind weather events.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Austin and Central Texas expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

