Vinyl Windows Boost Efficiency of Jarrell New Build

For this new build in Jarrell, which featured contemporary and modern design components, the customer opted for vinyl single-hung windows finished in white to keep both the interior and exterior bright. They also requested a sliding patio door for the living room to allow plenty of natural light to flow in to the open space. Low-maintenance vinyl is the perfect energy-efficient complement to the home's energy-efficient exterior walls, which also featured double water protection.

Overall, this new home turned out beautiful and the customer was pleased with the results.