Vinyl Windows Boost Efficiency of Jarrell New Build

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on June 6, 2023

Jarrell home front exterior

Project Scope

For this new build in Jarrell, which featured contemporary and modern design components, the customer opted for vinyl single-hung windows finished in white to keep both the interior and exterior bright. They also requested a sliding patio door for the living room to allow plenty of natural light to flow in to the open space. Low-maintenance vinyl is the perfect energy-efficient complement to the home's energy-efficient exterior walls, which also featured double water protection.

Overall, this new home turned out beautiful and the customer was pleased with the results.

Project Gallery

