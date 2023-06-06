Vinyl Windows Boost Efficiency of Jarrell New Build
on June 6, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Jarrell, TX
Age of Structure:
2020
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
For this new build in Jarrell, which featured contemporary and modern design components, the customer opted for vinyl single-hung windows finished in white to keep both the interior and exterior bright. They also requested a sliding patio door for the living room to allow plenty of natural light to flow in to the open space. Low-maintenance vinyl is the perfect energy-efficient complement to the home's energy-efficient exterior walls, which also featured double water protection.
Overall, this new home turned out beautiful and the customer was pleased with the results.
