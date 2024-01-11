<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Wood Windows & Patio Doors For Austin Customer's Dream Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on January 11, 2024

bedroom view of austin home with new wood windows and doors

Project Scope

These Austin customers carefully and thoughtfully selected the products for their dream home. We're proud they chose Pella Austin windows & patio doors to help make their vision a reality. Natural looking wood windows and patio doors were used throughout the home to complement the home's unique design and overall aesthetic. Large wood windows and sliding patio doors allow a lot of natural light into the home. Smaller awning windows were strategically placed higher up to let light into rooms that require more privacy, like bedrooms and bathrooms. The homeowners are so pleased with the end result!

Project Gallery

