Adam Lukomski
Installed Sales Representative
I have a variety of skills from previous employment; working at Pella for eight years now has improved these skills greatly giving me knowledge that carries over to other aspects of my life, especially communicating with others. I enjoy creating positive relationships with customers as I navigate them through what they envision as it turns into reality in their home. In my personal life, I love spending time with my loved ones and using my skills in my own home.