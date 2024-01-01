Al Herringshaw

Owner/President

After 35 years in this industry, I still enjoy seeing a project come together. Also the advancements in options and technology in windows and doors continues to change, and its exciting to be a part of this and give input into what customers want to see. For my business; Our culture is centered on the value of a customer. Each of those relationships has immense value, and our employees understand that we need to be available, and to provide products and solutions. Outside of work I enjoy traveling, cooking, all types of music, and spending time with my wife Sue, my daughter Emilee and my son Nick.