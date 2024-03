Trade General Manager

Alan Daniel is Pella of Austin's B2B General Manager. Alan has over 20 years experience serving home builders and is heavily invested in the Austin real estate market. He was brought on to provide support and leadership to our team, our commercial clients and our home builders. Alan co-founded two real estate technology companies: www.LandsofTexas.com and SmartTouchInteractive - platforms founded and headquartered right here in Austin, Texas.